Soccer: Shonan off bottom after 1st win of season at Gamba

Veteran defender Shuto Yamamoto scored the 90-minute winner as Shonan Bellmare won their first game of the season on Sunday in the J-League top flight, beating Gamba Osaka 1-0 away to move off the bottom of the table. Shonan, managed by former Gamba defender Satoshi Yamaguchi, came into the game on the back of three draws and five defeats. The win lifted them up to 17th on six points, two points above bottom club Vissel Kobe with a game in hand. The visitors had better chances in the first half with Shuto Machino and his Norwegian striking partner Tarik Elyounoussi both testing Gamba keeper Ju...