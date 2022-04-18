CORRECTED: Tokyo stocks open lower after yen hits new 20-year low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday on concerns over the Japanese economy after the yen tumbled to a fresh 20-year low against the U.S. dollar earlier in the day and crude oil futures climbed late last week. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 297.75 points, or 1.10 percent, from Friday to 26,795.44. The broader Topix index was down 14.45 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,881.86. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, air transportation and food issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 126.61-62 yen, compared with 126.51-61 yen ...