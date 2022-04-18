Tokyo stocks fall in morning as yen hits 20-yr low vs. dollar

Economy

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Monday morning as the yen's decline to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar and advancing crude oil futures raised concerns over the Japanese economy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 496.53 points, or 1.83 percent, from Friday to 26,596.66. The broader Topix index was down 30.20 points, or 1.59 percent, at 1,866.11. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, food and machinery issues.
