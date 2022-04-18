Japanese firms hit by COVID lockdown in Shanghai

Newsfrom Japan

The coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai is forcing Japanese retailers to halt operations in the Chinese commercial and financial hub, while Japanese manufacturers have also been affected including through supply-chain disruptions. With the city locked down in line with Beijing's radical zero-COVID policy amid an increase in infections, Ryohin Keikaku Co., the operator of retail brand Muji, had closed about 50 of its over 300 stores in China as of last week. "We expect (the performance) in the second half of the business year (from March) to fall significantly below our forecast," President Nobuo ...