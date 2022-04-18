Baseball: Cubs rookie Suzuki homers, Padres' Darvish gets win in MLB

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki walked twice and homered as the Chicago Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Sunday to earn a split of a four-game series. Suzuki stretched the Cubs' lead to 6-3 with a solo shot off Ashton Goudeau to right in the seventh before a crowd of 36,391 at Coors Field, making it four homers in the first nine games of his MLB career. The 27-year-old Tokyo native is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games in which he had an at-bat. "It was good that we won. What matters most is the team winning. We've found an offensive flow and I'm just trying to...