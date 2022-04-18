More Japan-listed firms shutter Russian operations: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Over 30 percent of listed Japanese firms which operate in Russia have decided to stop doing so as Moscow continues its war in Ukraine, a survey by a credit research firm recently showed. In the Teikoku Databank Ltd. survey, 60, or 36 percent, of the 168 companies that do business in Russia said they plan to stop operations in the country, up from the 37 in the previous study in March. Some firms have continued to work in Russia due to having to fulfill backorders, among other reasons. As of April 11, a total of 31 firms said they decided to "suspend trade," including postponing shipments, incr...