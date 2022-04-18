Tokyo stocks end lower as yen hits new 20-year low against dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as sentiment was hurt by the yen's brief fall to a fresh 20-year low against the U.S. dollar and a climb in crude oil futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 293.48 points, or 1.08 percent, from Friday at 26,799.71. The broader Topix index finished 16.23 points, or 0.86 percent, lower at 1,880.08. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, pharmaceutical and food issues.