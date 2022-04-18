Average condo price in Tokyo area sets new high in fiscal 2021

Newsfrom Japan

The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo and its surrounding areas hit a record high of 63.6 million yen ($503,000) in fiscal 2021, more expensive than when Japan was at the height of its bubble economy three decades ago, a research institute said Monday. Topping the previous all-time high of 62.14 million yen set in fiscal 1990, the average price in the capital and the three prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama in the year ending March rose 6.1 percent from a year earlier, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute. The average unit price in Tokyo's 23 central wards, de...