Soccer: Kawasaki hit 8 past Guangzhou in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time defending J-League champions Kawasaki Frontale won their first game of this season's Asian Champions League on Monday after trouncing China's Guangzhou FC 8-0 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. After rescuing a late 1-1 draw in their Group I opener against Ulsan Hyundai on Friday, Kawasaki thumped the side who lost their first game 5-0 to Johor Darul Ta'zim of Malaysia. Kei Chinen headed in from a corner seven minutes in and volleyed home a cross six minutes later before Shintaro Kurumaya also scored with a header from a corner to give Frontale a 3-0 lead within 16 minutes of kick-off. Yu Koba...