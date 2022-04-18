Japan firms, universities call for using interns' info in recruiting

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's largest business lobby and universities called on the government Monday to allow companies to use the performance evaluations of students who worked as interns for recruiting activities, a practice that could lead to drawn-out job hunts and increase the burden on students. A council formed by officials of the Japan Business Federation and universities said they aim to begin the new employment screening process for students graduating in fiscal 2024. The education, labor and industry ministries decided Monday to review the current guidelines and are planning to agree to the request, gov...