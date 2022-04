Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen fell to the 127 line against the U.S. dollar in New York on Monday, marking a nearly 20-year low as it continued to draw selling on the prospect of a widening policy gap between the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 5 p.m., the dollar traded at 126.93-127.03 yen, compared with 126.63-65 yen at 5 p.m. Friday in Tokyo.