FOCUS: Shanghai lockdown may disrupt supply chain, undermine global economy

A prolonged lockdown in China's commercial and trade hub of Shanghai may disrupt the global supply chain, dealing a crushing blow to the world's economy that has already lost its recovery momentum following Russia's war on Ukraine. The Communist-led government's radical "zero-COVID" restrictions are also likely to impair domestic logistics networks centered on Shanghai, China's biggest port, and to further drag down the broader economy of the country, dubbed the "world's factory." The ruling Communist Party is expected to continue taking drastic steps to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic unt...