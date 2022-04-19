Tokyo stocks open higher on firm chip shares, yen's new 20-yr low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as semiconductor-related shares tracked sharp overnight advances by their U.S. counterparts, while export-oriented issues were lifted by the yen's weakening to a fresh 20-year low against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 225.02 points, or 0.84 percent, from Monday to 27,024.73. The broader Topix index was up 15.96 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,896.04. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar f...