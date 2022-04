Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday that the yen's rapid fluctuations are "undesirable," after the currency fell to a fresh 20-year low of 127 yen to the U.S. dollar. His remarks at a regular press conference came after the yen dropped to the lower 127 level in the morning. There are growing concerns about the impact the yen's retreat will have on the country's fragile economic recovery.