Baseball: Suzuki named MLB National League Player of the Week

Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki's impressive start to his rookie MLB season on Monday earned him a National League Player of the Week award. The 27-year-old Japanese last week hit .412 on seven hits in 17 at bats with three homers, five RBIs and five walks in six games. He is the first player from Japan since the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani in 2018 to win the weekly honor within the first month of his rookie season. Suzuki signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs after playing nine seasons for the Hiroshima Carp in Nippon Professional Baseball. The Cubs also paid an ad...