Japan to offer protective masks, clothing, drones to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will provide Ukraine with protective masks and clothing against chemical weapons as well as drones as part of support measures for the country in its ongoing war with Russia, the Japanese defense minister said Tuesday. The decision was made following a request from the Ukrainian government, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said, adding that the ministry will ship the supplies via commercial flights as soon as they are ready. The move comes as concerns grow over the use of chemical weapons by Russia in Ukraine. "We will continue to provide as much support as possible to the Ukrainian governme...