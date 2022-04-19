U.S. vows not to conduct "destructive" anti-satellite missile tests

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Monday said it will not conduct destructive anti-satellite missile tests that generate massive amounts of orbiting debris and endanger the safety of astronauts and satellites, becoming the first country to make such a commitment. The United States has criticized Russia and China for conducting such tests, with one Moscow carried out last year leading astronauts on the International Space Station to temporarily take shelter. "Even a piece of debris as small as a grain of sand could cause serious damage. We have consistently condemned these tests and called them reckless, bu...