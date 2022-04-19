Japan to scrap licenses for electric scooters

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's parliament on Tuesday enacted a law that will no longer require a license for users of electric scooters, although minors aged under 16 will still be banned from riding them. The new regulations for electric scooters with a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour are part of amendments to the road traffic law passed by the House of Representatives. The amendments also include new rules for "Level 4" automated mobility services such as driverless buses which the government plans to permit within designated areas. Electric scooters, which are popular in Europe, have been attracting a gro...