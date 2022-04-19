Baseball: Cubs' Suzuki ties Japanese rookie hit-streak record

Newsfrom Japan

Chicago Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki on Monday hit safely in his ninth straight game in which he had an at-bat, tying Akinori Iwamura's record for the longest hitting streak to start an MLB career for a Japanese player. Suzuki, who was named National League Player of the Week after his first full week of the regular season, batted clean up and went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the Cubs' 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. "I've been doing well because we've been winning. I'm just working hard and getting lucky with the results," Suzuki said. "I'm happy (to be named Player of t...