Soccer: East Asia E-1 Championship finals moved from China to Japan

The East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship finals, which were originally scheduled to be held in China in July, will now be hosted by Japan, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday. The 2022 edition of the E1 finals was set to take place July 19-27 in China, but with strict pandemic measures preventing matches from being staged, Japan said it would step in as an alternate host. The tournament is not organized by FIFA, meaning clubs may be reluctant to release players for the competition. The final four national sides for the men's tournament are Japan, China, South Korea and Hong ...