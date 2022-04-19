Yoshinoya beef bowl executive dismissed over sexist remarks

Newsfrom Japan

A managing director for "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain Yoshinoya Co. has been dismissed over inappropriate remarks about young women made at a university-hosted lecture, the parent company said Tuesday. Masaaki Ito, 49, who was also an executive officer at the parent company, Yoshinoya Holdings Co., was speaking Saturday at a Waseda University marketing event for working adults when he likened an approach to targeting young diners to keeping young women captive and getting them addicted to drugs.