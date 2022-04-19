Japan train driver awarded 45 cents in docked wages for 1-min. delay

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Tuesday ordered West Japan Railway Co. to posthumously return 56 yen ($0.45) it had deducted from the pay of one of its train drivers over a one-minute delay in 2020. While the Okayama District Court ruled that the pay cut by the Okayama branch of the operator known as JR West was unjustified, it dismissed the man's additional claim for 2.2 million yen in compensation for emotional distress. According to the complaint, while on duty at JR Okayama Station, western Japan, in June 2020, the man waited at the wrong platform for an empty train he was tasked with moving to the de...