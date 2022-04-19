Train in Ukrainian flag colors runs in western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

A railway operator in the western Japanese city of Takamatsu started Tuesday running a train in the Ukrainian flag colors, in a move to show solidarity with the war-torn country and its railway staff who have been operating trains amid the ongoing conflict. The two-car train wrapped in yellow- and blue-colored sheets, operated by Takamatsu-Kotohira Electric Railroad Co., also bore messages saying "We stand with you," "To the Ukrainian railway operators working to protect people's lives-" and "We wish for world peace" on both sides. Kyoko Imai, a 35-year-old employee of the operator who came up...