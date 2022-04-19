TSMC unit to start chip plant construction in Japan this week

Newsfrom Japan

A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. subsidiary said Tuesday it will start construction of a chip plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Thursday in a project also involving the Japanese government. The world's largest contract chipmaker aims to ship products from the plant beginning in December 2024, Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc. said, a development that would help ease global semiconductor shortages. TSMC, Sony Group Corp. and Denso Corp., a major Japanese auto parts maker, will invest, along with the Japanese government, a total of $8.6 billion in the pla...