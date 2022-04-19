IMF slashes 2022 global growth outlook to 3.6% on Russia's war

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected this year's global economic growth to be 3.6 percent, slashing its January forecast by 0.8 percentage point due to the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Moscow. Many major advanced economies faced downgrades in their growth outlooks, including the United States and Japan, as the war drives up energy and food costs around the world, while China's economy was forecast to slow more than earlier expected amid its stringent restrictions to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. "The war will severely set...