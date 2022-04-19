Soccer: Vissel edge past Kitchee 2-1 to open ACL campaign with win

Newsfrom Japan

Vissel Kobe began the Asian Champions League campaign with a win on Tuesday after beating Kitchee SC of Hong Kong 2-1 in Group J at the Buriram Stadium in Thailand. Vissel, sitting bottom of the J-League first division this season after going without a win in 10 games, went 2-0 up in the 85th minute when substitute Shion Inoue scored on a half volley following good work down the left by Koya Yuruki, who also came off the bench. Kobe hit the post five minutes in through Tomoaki Makino's header before going ahead 10 minutes later as the opposing keeper failed to clear a cross and left Yuta Goke ...