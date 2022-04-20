URGENT: U.S., Japan, EU leaders affirm swift support to Ukraine amid war

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders from the United States, Japan and the European Union agreed Tuesday to continue providing swift support to Ukraine as Russia begins a renewed military offensive in the eastern part of its neighboring country. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his counterparts during a video call that the Japanese government will increase the amount of its loans to be extended to Kyiv to $300 million from $100 million, saying that propping up Ukraine's economy is an "urgent task," according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.