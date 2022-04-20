Yen slips to new 20-year low in 129 level vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese yen slipped to a new 20-year low in the 129 zone against the U.S. dollar Wednesday morning in Tokyo amid the prospect of a widening interest rate gap between the two countries. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 129.32-35 yen compared with 128.86-96 yen in New York and 128.06-08 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0793-0797 and 139.58-66 yen against $1.0782-0792 and 139.02-12 yen in New York and $1.0801-0803 and 138.32-36 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 234.73 points, or 0.87 percent,...