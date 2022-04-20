Baseball: Jays' Kikuchi gets no-decision, left waiting for 1st win

Newsfrom Japan

Toronto Blue Jays lefty Yusei Kikuchi allowed one run in his five-inning start, but he is still chasing his first win of the season after a 2-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Kikuchi, who took the loss against the New York Yankees last week, departed with the game tied at 1-all and was not involved in the decision. He allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks, with three strikeouts. He ran into trouble early, issuing back-to-back walks to start the game. "I managed to remain effective with my fastballs, which was good. I felt sharp from my pregame bullpen so I didn't let the...