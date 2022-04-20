Russian-run eatery in Japan looking to hire Ukrainian evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

A restaurant in a city east of Tokyo run by a Russian mother and daughter is planning to hire evacuees from Ukraine as a way to help people get back on their feet and express opposition to the war there. Anastasia and Daiana Stetsyuk, aged 40 and 20 respectively, operate Russian restaurant Matreshka, which opened four years ago in the city of Chiba and serves home cuisine including borscht. "Although (the evacuees) may be still feeling anxious after coming to Japan, we'd like to do whatever we can to help," said Daiana, whose mother was born in the populous city of Khabarovsk in Russia's Far E...