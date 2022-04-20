Japan gov't weighs cash handouts for low-income families' children

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government is considering a 50,000 yen ($390) cash handout program to help low-income households with children as part of its broader economic package to cushion the blow from rising prices, sources with knowledge of the plan said Wednesday. The envisaged program will provide 50,000 yen for a child aged 18 and younger from a single-parent family or a household that has been exempt from residential taxes due to low income, according to the sources. Around 200 billion yen will be funneled from reserve funds in the state budget for the current business year from April. Separately, th...