Western Japan prefecture pulls out of bid to host casino resort

Newsfrom Japan

The assembly of a western Japan prefecture on Wednesday voted down a bid by its local government to host a casino resort, leaving now only two other candidate sites and dealing a further blow to the country's plan to stimulate the economy through the gambling industry. The rejection by the Wakayama prefectural assembly is the latest sign of lost momentum in the central government's push to construct so-called integrated resorts comprising a large hotel, conference rooms and gambling areas. The project had already been shaky due to a graft scandal involving one of the key politicians, COVID-19 ...