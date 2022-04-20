G-20 finance chiefs to focus on inflation, may split over Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies are set to start a one-day meeting Wednesday in Washington with the focus on addressing global inflation, which has been accelerated by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. But the gathering may only demonstrate the rift within the group, as Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is likely to join the gathering virtually even though Western nations have called for the country to be removed from the international framework in protest at Moscow's attack on Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who had said she will boycott some G-20 ...