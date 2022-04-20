Japan, Malaysia affirm coordination over Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of Japan and Malaysia agreed Wednesday to continue close coordination in responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that they both oppose, and to aim for a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region at a time of China's rise. In a phone call, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Malaysian counterpart Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the Russian aggression has shaken the international order to its core, adding that safeguarding and strengthening one based on the rule of law has taken on greater importance, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. Ismail Sabri was quoted as saying Malaysia is "seriously co...