Narita airport deploys net traps to stop turtles infiltrating runway

Newsfrom Japan

Traps to prevent turtles from infiltrating a runway at Narita airport near Tokyo were set Wednesday in its retention pond to avoid a repeat of a 2021 incident where an intrusion by one of the reptiles delayed departures. The around 1-square-meter floating traps were deployed in the airport's retention pond beside the runway, as many pond sliders -- an invasive turtle species -- apparently breed in bodies of water nearby. The traps exploit the turtles' proclivity for sunbathing. If one rises to the water's surface and climbs the structure, it is likely to fall into the trap's net, according to ...