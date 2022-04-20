Global public debt to fall to 94% of GDP in 2022: IMF

Newsfrom Japan

Global public debt is estimated to stand at 94.4 percent of the world's gross domestic product in 2022, down 2.6 percentage points from the previous year, but Russia's war in Ukraine has created "elevated uncertainty" for the fiscal outlook, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday. Japan, whose fiscal health is already the worst among major industrialized economies, is expected to see its government debt-to-GDP ratio come to 262.5 percent this year, 0.6 point lower than a year earlier. The figure is projected to be at 261.8 percent in 2027. As for the United States, the ratio is estimat...