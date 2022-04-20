Toyota to launch 1st dedicated EV for luxury Lexus brand in late 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it will start globally launching its upscale Lexus brand's first dedicated battery electric vehicle from late this year in a sport utility body style. The RZ model, based on the same chassis of Toyota's first EV-only bZ4X but carrying more powerful motors, will have a range of 450 kilometers on a single charge, it said. Prices have not been set. Toyota aims to switch all sales of its Lexus cars to electric vehicles by 2035 in line with its decarbonization goals. The automaker said it plans to offer the RZ in around 50 countries and regions, and is aiming for g...