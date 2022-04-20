Soccer: FC Tokyo, Grampus' scoreless streaks continue in 0-0 draw

Newsfrom Japan

Goals continued to be hard to come by for FC Tokyo and Nagoya Grampus, who played to a 0-0 draw in the J-League first division on Wednesday, each team's third straight game without a goal. Both teams played aggressively from the get-go, but their energy was not matched with precision. The game was a story of one missed pass after another. For most of the night at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium, possession of the ball proved to be a very fluid concept. The hosts had the better of the few good chances, with Australian keeper Mitch Langerak saving a good shot from Kensuke Nagai in the opening minutes....