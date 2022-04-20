CORRECTED: Baseball: Polanco, rookie Ota clinch Giants win

Newsfrom Japan

Longtime Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco brought the Yomiuri Giants from behind with a two-run eighth-inning double, while rookie Taisei Ota pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 11th save in a 5-3 Central League win over the Hiroshima Carp on Wednesday. Polanco in his first Japan season after eight years with the Pirates, doubled with one out in Yomiuri's three-run eighth to make it a 4-3 game. Ota, the Giants' top draft pick last fall, struck out one in the ninth to close it out. Trailing 3-0 in the sixth, Giants cleanup hitter Kazuma Okamoto singled home Naoki Yoshikawa and Haya...