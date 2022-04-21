Russia, China navy ships travel through waters in southwest Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Six Russian ships, including three navy warships, have passed through the Tsushima Strait in southwestern Japan as they traveled north from the East China Sea to the Sea of Japan, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The ministry also confirmed that a Chinese navy reconnaissance vessel sailed from the East China Sea to the Pacific after traveling near Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Japan. The ministry is maintaining vigilance over what officials see as increasingly active movements of Chinese and Russian vessels around the Japanese archipelago.