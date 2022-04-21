URGENT: G-20 finance chiefs condemn Russia's war in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Finance chiefs from the Group of 20 major economies condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and called for a prompt end to the war during their one-day meeting Wednesday, this year's rotating chair Indonesia said. "Members expressed deep concerns about humanitarian crisis, economic and financial impact of the war and called for the end of the war as soon as possible," Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a press conference after the gathering in Washington. During the meeting, several finance ministers and central bank governors including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen w...