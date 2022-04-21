Tokyo stocks open higher on Dow gains, capped by yen's climb

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday following overnight advances in the U.S. Dow Jones index, although gains were capped by falls in some export-oriented issues after the Japanese yen strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 151.53 points, or 0.56 percent, from Wednesday to 27,369.38. The broader Topix index was up 6.15 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,921.30. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by pulp and paper, metal product and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 127.99-128.00 y...