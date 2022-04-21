Tokyo stocks up in morning, yen's rapid fall takes slight breather

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Thursday morning, tracking an overnight rise in the U.S. Dow Jones index, while the recent rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar ebbed after hitting a fresh 20-year low the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 329.39 points, or 1.21 percent, from Wednesday to 27,547.24. The broader Topix index was up 11.75 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,926.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by metal product, pulp and paper, and precision instrument issues.