Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he refrained from joining some other Group of 20 counterparts who walked out of talks held Wednesday in protest at Russia's presence so that he could condemn Moscow at the meeting over its invasion of Ukraine. Suzuki told reporters that he criticized Russia's aggression in the strongest language, adding that most of the G-20 members shared the view that the war in Ukraine was unforgivable.