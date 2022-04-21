Baseball: Angels' Ohtani flirts with perfection, gets 1st win of 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani retired the Houston Astros' first 16 batters and yielded one hit over six shutout innings at Minute Maid Park to help the Los Angeles Angels win 6-0 on Wednesday. Ohtani (1-2), who tied a career-best with 12 strikeouts, also gave himself some run support with a two-run double in the first inning. The 27-year-old Japanese won a pitching start for the first time this season and first time ever against the Astros. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, batting twice in the first inning when the Angels batted around. He was able to pitch the entire game with a comfortable le...