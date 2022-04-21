URGENT: G-20 chair statement falls short of directly criticizing Russia

Newsfrom Japan

The chair of the Group of 20 major economies fell short of criticizing Russia for its war in Ukraine in a statement issued after a meeting of finance chiefs Wednesday, although it noted members are "deeply concerned" over the economic impact of the conflict. The statement summarized discussions that took place in Washington, but did not name Russia, which is a member of the G-20. Indonesia, which holds this year's rotating chair, also insisted the G-20 presidency has an "obligation" to invite all members to meetings, after some participants left the gathering in protest at Russia's presence.