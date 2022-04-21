Gist of G-20 chair statement on meeting of finance chiefs

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of a press release issued by Indonesia, chair of the Group of 20 major economies, following a meeting of their finance chiefs in Washington on Wednesday. G-20 members: -- are deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis and the economic impact of the war in Ukraine. -- shared the view that the war and related actions will hinder the global economic recovery. -- underlined the crucial role of the G-20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation. -- expressed concerns about the wider and persistent inflationary pressures. Indonesia says: -- presidency ...