World's largest gold bar in Japan surges in value amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

As the Ukraine crisis fuels instability and causes commodity prices to skyrocket, the world's largest gold bar has increased in worth to over 2.2 billion yen ($17.1 million) -- more than five times its value when it first went on display at a central Japan theme park in 2005. The 250-kilogram gold bar is exhibited at the Toi Gold Mine theme park in Izu, Shizuoka Prefecture. The gold bar was smelted by the park operator's parent company in 2005, and Guinness World Records certified it the world's largest in the same year. The bar went on public display in July of 2005, when it was valued at aro...