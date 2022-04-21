Tokyo stocks rise, yen's rapid fall vs. dollar takes slight breather

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks on Thursday rose for the third straight day backed by gains in U.S. stock futures, while the recent rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar took a slight breather from a new 20-year low marked the previous day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 335.21 points, or 1.23 percent, from Wednesday at 27,553.06. The broader Topix index finished 12.85 points, or 0.67 percent, higher at 1,928. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by metal product, precision instrument and machinery issues.