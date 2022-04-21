China's Xi opposes unilateral sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

Newsfrom Japan

President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China opposes the "wanton use of unilateral sanctions," as the Asian power has apparently expressed support for Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. China stays "committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation," Xi said in an online keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia, billed as the region's alternative to the World Economic Forum in Davos. With the war in Ukraine intensifying, China has shied away from condemning Russia while lambasting sanctions imposed mostly by Western nation...